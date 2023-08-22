'Dead' man walking the streets of Dhubri: 12 yrs later, seeks justice

Dhubri, Aug 22: In a startling turn of events, a man presumed to have died over a decade ago has resurfaced, seeking justice for what he claims was a conspiracy against him.

Jalal Uddin, a resident of Block 1 village under Majerchar Chalakura Gaon Panchayat area in Dhubri district, has raised eyebrows by presenting himself alive and well at the streets of Dhubri town on his way to the police station on Monday.

Jalal Uddin, who was declared deceased twelve years ago, demands his rights and expose a perplexing case of identity manipulation.

According to the complaint filed by Jalal Uddin, he is a legitimate shareholder at the Geramari Co-operative Society, holding the serial number 2460 on the society's electoral rolls. However, he alleges that a faction led by the society's president, Anwar Hussain, and secretary, Zakir Hussain, falsely reported his demise in 2011. Shockingly, Jalal Uddin's name was subsequently removed from the committee's electoral rolls.

Jalal Uddin himself he casted his vote in the committee elections of 2018. Astonishingly, in the most recent elections held in 2023, he discovered that his name had been inexplicably erased from the voters' list. The elimination of his name was apparently based on a petition submitted by one Abdul Karim, claiming that Jalal Uddin was deceased.

An RTI (Right to Information) request by Jalal Uddin, stated that his name was deleted as he died in the year 2011 and had NOC's from unknown persons for deletion of his name.

Jalal Uddin has been vocal in his accusations that this manipulation is connected to a significant scam within the Geramari Co-operative Society. He believes that he was dropped from the voters' list as part of a wider conspiracy orchestrated to conceal the fraudulent activities.

The police investigation into this bizarre case is under scrutiny, as the incident of a living person being erroneously declared dead on paper has ignited a sense of intrigue and disbelief within the community. Despite Jalal Uddin filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dhubri police station on August 2, no case has been officially registered yet, raising questions about the response to this peculiar situation.

As the investigation unfolds, the once 'dead' man's quest for justice continues to grip the local populace's attention, shedding light on the mysterious depths of deception and manipulation within the Geramari Co-operative Society.