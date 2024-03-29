Dead body recovered in Assam's Bongaigaon

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Bongaigaon, Mar 29: In a tragic incident, the dead body of a person was found in Assam’s New Bongaigaon on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Tota Seikh, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal.
As per sources, Tota has been running his family by selling clothes and utensils in different parts of Bongaigaon for a long time.
Meanwhile, a family member of the deceased mentioned that Tota has been struggling with several health ailments, which might have led to his demise.
