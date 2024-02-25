Dead body of newborn baby recovered in Barpeta, probe underway

Barpeta, Feb 25: In a tragic discovery, the lifeless body of an infant was found in Sila village, located in Barpeta District of Assam, on Sunday.

The deceased infant's body was discovered inside a cardboard carton under a bridge near Goma Fulbari School.

Upon making the distressing discovery, concerned locals immediately alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene, where they recovered the deceased infant's body and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The whole incident sent shockwaves across the vicinity. The recovery of the infant's body left the locals in mourning and has raised questions about the welfare and safety of vulnerable individuals, especially infants.