Dead body of missing man found floating in pond at Raha

Raha, July 28 : In a recent development, dead body of a missing man was found floating in a pond at Koroiguri locality under Raha police station on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mayur Senapati , an inhabitant of Madhya Tupakusi village here. As per sources, the man has been missing since Wednesday.

The dead body was first spotted by a local person of the area after which he immediately informed the local people and the Raha police station.

Meanwhile, the police has recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Nagaon for postmortem.

“The mystery of his death will be solved after post-mortem”, police said.