Dead body of missing man found floating in pond at Biswanath Chariali

Guwahati, Oct 31: Sensation prevailed in Assam's Biswanath Chariali, after dead body of a missing man has been recovered in a pond in Kumoliya on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Newar, aged 26. As per sources, Newar has been missing since Saturday.

One Gopi Rana first spotted the dead body in his pond at around 10 am today, he immediately informed the local people and the Biswanath Chariali police station in this regard.

A police team, including police officer in-charge of Biswanath Chariali police station, Samdan Hajuwali, has recovered the body from pond and sent it to Bihali for postmortem.

The deceased is a resident of Kumliya no. 3. He had been missing since last Saturday and the family members were searching for him.