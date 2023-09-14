85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Dead body of infant found wrapped inside bag in Assam's Mangaldoi

By The Assam Tribune
Dead body of infant found wrapped inside bag in Assams Mangaldoi
Guwahati, Sep 14: In a heart wrenching incident, a dead body of a new born baby was found in a bag on Thursday in Darrang district of Assam.

According to reports, the new born baby’s lifeless body was found inside a bag that been abandoned near Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot to take a stock of the situation and sent the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

