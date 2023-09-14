Dead body of infant found wrapped inside bag in Assam's Mangaldoi

Guwahati, Sep 14: In a heart wrenching incident, a dead body of a new born baby was found in a bag on Thursday in Darrang district of Assam.

According to reports, the new born baby’s lifeless body was found inside a bag that been abandoned near Mangaldoi Civil Hospital.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot to take a stock of the situation and sent the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.