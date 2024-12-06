Dead body found near Jalukbari police outpost, probe underway

Guwahati, Dec. 6: An unidentified dead body of a man was discovered near Jalukbari police outpost on Friday morning.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, a police official said a search operation had been conducted since last night after a foul odor emanated from the location

“Search operations were conducted since last night following the stench from a dead body. The body was discovered this morning,” the police official said.

On being asked about the dead person, the police said the deceased has not been identified yet.

“The body was completely decomposed. We have not found any identification,” the police official said.

Speaking about the progress of investigation, the police said, “The magistrate will inquest the body, following which there will be a post mortem that will be conducted.”

The official further said that investigations are underway to identify the person as enquiries will soon be conducted to find if there are any missing persons nearby.

“We have started our investigation. We will conduct an inquiry to see if there are any missing persons nearby and further investigations will ensue from here,” the police official said.

Regarding the probable cause of death, the police official said, “Sometimes, it so happens that there are homeless people who live on the streets, pedestrian paths, and footpaths. From the preliminary investigations, this seems to be the case with this dead body although investigations are underway.”