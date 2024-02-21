Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
DCP (East) Guwahati, Akshat Garg transferred in major reshuffle in Assam Police Dept
Guwahati, Feb 21: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) in Guwahati, IPS Akshat Garg has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu in a major reshuffle in the Assam Police department on Tuesday.
The Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government transferred several high-rank police officials to various locations in a major reshuffle.
The following is the list of the police officials who have been transferred:
- Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shwetank Mishra, IPS transferred.
- Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mohan Lal Meena, IPS transferred.
- Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of Police, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Swapnaneel Deka, APS transferred.
- Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR- 2017), Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Amitava Sinha, APS transferred.
- Dinesh Kumar, IPS (RR-2018). Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Lamhao Doungel, APS transferred.
- Arnab Deka, APS (DR-1993), Commandant, 16 APBn., Bormonipur, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Commandant 17 APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Jayshree Khersa, APS transferred.
- Jayshree Khersa, APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Commandant, 28th APBn., Howly, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS transferred.
- Ranjan Bhuyan, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS transferred.
- Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS transferred.
- Diganta Kr. Choudhury, APS (DR-1997), Commandant, 1s Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS transferred.
- Amitava Sinha, APS (DR-1997) Superintendent of Police, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admin.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
- Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Kamrup is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ranjan Bhuyan, APS transferred.
- Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, 28 APBn., Howly, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Commandant 14 APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Anjan Pandit, APS transferred.
- Lamhao Doungel, APS (DR-2004) Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao is transferred and posted as Commandant, 1st Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Diganta Kr. Choudhury, APS transferred.
- Jagadish Das, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mrinal Deka, APS transferred.
- Mrinal Deka, APS (DR- 2004), Superintendent of Police, Sadiya is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Akshat Garg, IPS transferred.
- Anjan Pandit, APS (DR-2010), Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Jagadish Das, APS transferred.
- Munindra Nath Deuri, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Lakhimpur is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Law), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
- Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010). Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
Next Story