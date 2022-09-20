DC Kamrup Metro issues new guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

Guwahati, Sep 20: The District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) has issued certain guidelines for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati. The guidelines issued on September 19 has been made mandatory to be followed by all.

The guideline issued by the authority are as follows:-

1. The Puja Committee has to seek prior permission from the Guwahati Police

2. Blockage of roads are not allowed by the Puja Committee.

3. CCTVs must be installed in each and every Puja Pandals.

4. The Puja Committee should arrange sufficient volunteers.

5. Pandals and idols should be under 24 hours vigilance of the Puja Committee.

6. The idols must be made of Bio-degradable products and materials.

7. The Puja Committee must arrange fire extinguisher, sand, and other fire safety equipment in the premises.

8. Waste management systems and facility for drinking water should be provided by the committee.

9. Electricity connection in the Pandal must be connected under the aegis of APDCL.

10. The Puja Committee should arrange medical unit for ensuring safety with proper arrangement of first-aid box.

11. All traditional programs has to be over by 9 p.m.

12. Immersion of Idols must be carried out in day-time.

13. Moreover, the District Commissioner has also appealed to avoid using plastic