DB Stock Broking scam: Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of hindering Assam Police's probe

Biswanath, Sept 23: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that “many big names” are hindering investigation into the DB Stock Broking financial fraud case.

During a press meet at Bishwanath’s Behali on Monday, Gogoi asserted that the Assam Police are "fully capable of apprehending the prime suspect of the scam", Deepankar Barman, but they have been refrained from doing so “due to pressure from BJP bigwigs”.

“The Assam Police is not weak. They know where the real culprit is. All the culprits involved in the trading scam can be caught within a day. However, big names from the BJP are obstructing the Assam Police's investigation, which is why they have not been able to act independently,” Gogoi stated, calling for greater accountability in the investigation.

The DB Stock Broking scam has surfaced as one of the most significant financial frauds in Assam, with authorities struggling to locate Barman, the owner of the firm.

Earlier, Panbazar Police have arrested several individuals linked to the case - Barman's parents, Sabin Barman and Deepali Talukdar, along with chartered accountant Mukesh Agarwal.

These arrests followed investigations into suspicious transactions in Barman's bank accounts.

As the case grows in complexity, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Mahato has been appointed as the new investigating officer, prioritising a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The scam is estimated to involve around Rs 7,000 crore, defrauding numerous investors throughout the state. While Barman remains at large, his business partner, Monalisa Das, has been arrested and is currently detained at Guwahati Central Jail.

Gogoi's statements are bound to stir the hornet's nest, igniting a political war of words between the BJP and the principal opposition, Congress.