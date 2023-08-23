Daylight robbery in Biswanath Chariali: Miscreants decamp with cash and ornaments

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 23: Unidentified miscreants targeted a house in broad daylight and decamped with cash and ornaments in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday.

According to sources, the miscreants targeted the resident of one Bhadiram Kalita of Madhupur in Biswanath. They gained entry into the house through the ventilator and broke open the almirah and decamped with ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and Rs 5000 cash.

The incident took place at around 11:30am when no one was present at the house. Taking advantage of the situation the miscreants broke into the house through the ventilator and ransacked all the belongings of the house and broke the locker in the house.

Meanwhile, a team of Biswanath Chariali police station reached the victim's house and is investigating the case. This is not the first case of theft in the victim's house. The owner of the house, Kalita mentioned that earlier four such robbery attempts were made at his residence and absconded with several valuables.