Daylight burglary leaves residents jittery in Barpeta Road

Barpeta, Jan 28:A shocking incident took place in Assam’s Barpeta district where thieves targeted a residence during broad daylight on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at a retired army officer, Gauri Kishore Roy's, residence on Nilakanta Road in Manaspur, Ward No. 10 on Barpeta Road.



Taking advantage of the vacant house, the burglars forcefully broke the door to gain unauthorised entry. Once inside, they conducted a thorough search of the property and fled with cash and gold ornaments.



Following the incident, the Barpeta police immediately initiated a thorough investigation.



Meanwhile, the audacity of thieves targeting a residence in a densely populated area during daylight hours has generated widespread concern among Barpeta Road residents.

