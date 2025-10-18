Day-night bus operators strike at Assam–Arunachal border over illegal levies in Roing

Sadiya, Oct 18: Day and night bus operators plying between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have launched an indefinite protest at the Sadiya–Shantipur border, disrupting services to Roing, the headquarters of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district.

On Saturday morning, drivers and handymen of all buses arriving from Lower Dibang Valley halted operations at the Shantipur check gate on the Assam side, demanding an end to alleged illegal collections imposed by certain groups along the route.

Speaking to reporters, Bitu Sharma, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Day and Night Bus Association, said that each bus is compelled to pay an illegal ‘tax’ of Rs 15,000 to certain organisations, adding to the operators’ financial burden.

“They are extorting money from buses plying this road. They also demand funds in the name of unions and events. They threaten us that if we don’t pay, we will be thrashed. We operate legally with permits. If extra payments are demanded, we will run only within Assam,” Sharma said.

The Union also added that commuters are being charged Rs 50 extra as an entry fee, up from the earlier Rs 30, causing significant inconvenience.

In protest against these practices, the operators announced that bus services to Roing will remain suspended indefinitely until the issue is resolved.

They have demanded that the Lower Dibang Valley administration intervene immediately and ensure that such illegal collections stop along the route. The union also warned that night bus operations will not resume until concrete measures are taken.

Meanwhile, passengers can still access regular day and night bus services from Shantipur on the Assam side, which will continue as an alternative arrangement.

The situation remains tense, with commuters and operators awaiting administrative action to resume normal connectivity between the two states.