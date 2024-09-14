Assam Engineering College to anchor new ₹240 Cr Aerospace & Defence Training Hub

Guwahati, Sept 14: In a significant boost to Assam's educational and industrial landscape, the state cabinet has approved a ₹240 crore joint initiative with Dassault Systems, a technology arm of Paris-based Dassault Group.

The project aims to establish a cutting-edge aerospace and defence automotive electric vehicle training hub in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the initiative during a press conference on Friday, highlighting that the primary focus of the training hub will be on providing specialised skills for the aerospace industry.

“Dassault Systems is a leading technology organisation globally, known for its advancements in AI, robotics, defence, and digital platforms. This hub will help generate interest among our youth in pursuing careers in the automotive, defence, and electric vehicle industries," Sarma noted.

The training hub will be anchored at Assam Engineering College, with 50 other colleges integrated into a spoke model beneath it. Chief Minister Sarma detailed that Dassault Systems India Pvt Ltd. will contribute ₹200 crore towards the project, while the state government will allocate ₹40 crore.

This venture follows a similar scheme previously implemented with the TATA Group, which was rolled out in Assam's polytechnic institutes.

“This time, the initiative will be centred at Assam Engineering College in Guwahati,” Sarma added, underscoring the state's commitment to advancing technical education and industry collaboration.