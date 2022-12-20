Darrang: Young entrepreneur honoured for developing academic environment in remote bordering areas

Mangaldai, Dec 20: Dr Lutan Sarkar, Managing Director cum Principal of Koupati Jatiya Vidyalaya situated along the border of Udalguri and Darrang and dominated by religious and linguistic minority people, is among the two persons who have been recognized and honoured in the ceremonial function of celebration of the two years completion of the BTR government at Udalguri on Monday.

Dr Sarkar is honoured for his commitments, years of dedicated services, outstanding performance, exemplary contributions and accomplishments as a young entrepreneur in the field of education.

Dr Sarkar who started his journey of entrepreneurship in the year 2005 by setting up the educational institution with a motive to impart quality education to the children of the remote area at a minimum cost has now able to enroll more than 2200 students from class I to XII standards overcoming many challenges and also offered direct and indirect employments to more than 110 unemployed youths of Darrang, Udalguri and other nearby districts.

He has already adopted one local government run school where he engaged two teachers from his own resources to balance the gap of the teachers and students. Moreover, he is widely known for his benevolence for which several children being victims of poverty, broken family, domestic violence etc and on the verge of being dropped out used to avail their rights of education free of cost.