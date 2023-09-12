85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Darrang: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for accepting bribe

By The Assam Tribune
Darrang: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for accepting bribe
X

Source: X 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sept 12: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, on Tuesday, arrested a government official of the District Agricultural Officer, Darrang, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant.

The directorate received a complaint that the arrested officer identified as Bidyut Kr Talukdar posted at the office of the District Agricultural Officer, Darrang demanded bribe for nominating the name of the complainant for a training following which a trap was laid.

Accordingly, the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Darrang: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for accepting bribe

Guwahati, Sept 12: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, on Tuesday, arrested a government official of the District Agricultural Officer, Darrang, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant.

The directorate received a complaint that the arrested officer identified as Bidyut Kr Talukdar posted at the office of the District Agricultural Officer, Darrang demanded bribe for nominating the name of the complainant for a training following which a trap was laid.

Accordingly, the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X