Darrang: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for accepting bribe

Guwahati, Sept 12: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, on Tuesday, arrested a government official of the District Agricultural Officer, Darrang, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant.

The directorate received a complaint that the arrested officer identified as Bidyut Kr Talukdar posted at the office of the District Agricultural Officer, Darrang demanded bribe for nominating the name of the complainant for a training following which a trap was laid.

Accordingly, the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.