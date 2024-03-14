Darrang: Two including home guard jawan arrested in extortion case

Darrang, March 14: The Darrang Police have taken swift action, apprehending two individuals, including a home guard jawan, in connection with a case of alleged extortion reported at Dhula Police Station in the district.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sukur Ali, a home guard, and his associate Ainul Haque, were accused of engaging in extortion activities under the guise of law enforcement. The case surfaced following a complaint lodged by Azahar Ali from Sherpur village under Dhula Police Station.

According to the complaint, Sukur Ali and Ainul Haque subjected Azahar Ali's brother to torture and demanded extortion money, purportedly using their association with the police as leverage.