Darrang registers a decrease in road fatalities compared to 2023: District transport department

Mangaldai, Dec. 30: At a time when everyone is concerned about the growing cases of road accidents and fatalities where the Chief Minister himself thriving for ways to curb such tragic incidents, particularly during the foggy winters, at the fag end of a year, the relevant statistics have shown a much-improved scenario in case of the Darrang district.

According to the data available from the district transport department, there is a substantial overall decline in road accident cases in the current year in comparison to the previous year 2023. Data shows that in comparison to the total 311 cases of road accidents, 129 fatalities and 262 injured persons in the year 2023, the number of accidents recorded in the current year till December 26 last was 236 with fatalities being 104 and injured 214. As per the records available in the current month of December, so far 20 accidents occurred where nine persons died and 15 others were injured. In the same month of the previous year, 20 cases were registered with 10 fatalities and 22 injured cases.

The improvement in the overall scenario may be due to the regular drives conducted by the law-enforcing field-level officials and staff of the district transport department against the violators of the traffic rules on the roads. Road safety awareness programmes among the masses especially for youths may also have a role. "Our enforcement staff are working day and night against the traffic rules violations particularly drunken and rash driving while using the technological tools. At the same time we are carrying out sleuths of road safety awareness meetings targeting the youths and the students in collaboration with the district administration and other stakeholders," said Om Prakash Upadhyay, enforcement inspector of Darrang transport department while talking to this correspondent

- By Correspondent