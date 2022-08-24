84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Darrang Police rescues trafficked minor girls from Tamil Nadu

By Correspondent

Mangaldai, Aug 24: Darrang police has successfully managed the safe rescue of three minor girls from Tamil Nadu suspected to be trafficked by an interstate human trafficking racket presently active in the region.

An FIR was lodged with the police on August 14 regarding the kidnapping of minor girls following which they were rescued from Tamil Nadu with the help of local police and then on Tuesday they were reunited with their families.

One accused named Babu Ali, aged 25 years, has been apprehended by the police, said Darrang Superintendent of Police, Prasanta Saikia before the media on Tuesday evening.

