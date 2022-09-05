Darrang police busts interstate bike lifters racket; 7 held, 15 bikes recovered

Mangaldai, Sept 5: In a major crack down against bike lifters, Darrang police with the help and cooperation from Arunachal Pradesh has busted an inter state bike lifters racket.

In the operation carried out since September 2 till last evening, police has arrested a total of seven accused persons including two residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

The operating Darrang police team consisting DSP ( HQ), Pranjal Bora, Inspector Mukut Kakati, Sub Inspector Krishna Kanta Laskar, Assistant Sub Inspector Nipon Baruah and a group of armed constables managed to recover twelve stolen bikes from Arunachal and three other bikes from Darrang district. This has been informed by Darrang Superintendent of Police Prasanta Saikia who supervised and monitored all the operations.