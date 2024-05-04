Darrang Police arrest two for scamming youths with false job promises 

Darrang, May 4: Darrang Police have arrested two individuals from the Fakirpara area under Dhula Police Station on charges of collecting a large sum of money from youths across Assam through false promises of providing jobs or granting licenses for Customer Service Points (CSP).

According to the complainants, the accused duo, namely Rafik Ali and Golam Hadi, self-styled as CEO and Director of RAAB Micro Finance Pvt Ltd, allegedly deceived over one hundred job seekers in the state and collected amounts ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 on false promises of employment and CSP licenses with various banking services.

The fraudulent practices, operating under the guise of the microfinance company, have been going on for the last one year, with the head office purportedly located in Dhubri and the corporate office situated in Fakirpara near Dhula, Darrang. In connection with this, a case was registered at Dhula PS based on the complaints of the victims, who had previously gathered at Fakirpara.