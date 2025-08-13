Darrang farmer to represent Assam at President’s ‘At Home’ I-Day event

Guwahati, Aug 12: A farmer from Gariapara village of Darrang district, Dipti Sahariah, has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu to the ‘At Home’ reception being organized on the occasion of the Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, New Delhi on August 15 evening.

Fifty-eight-year-old Sahariah is a progressive woman farmer and managing director of Siroheuji Women Farmer Producer Company Limited, one of the leading FPCs in Darrang district.

She is a beneficiary woman farmer under the Atmanirbhar Oilseeds Abhiyan Scheme. Her FPC has also been selected as the value chain partner for rapeseed and mustard in the district.

She cultivates oilseeds, such as rapeseed and mustard, sesame, groundnut, along with other crops.

She is also serving as a member of the Block Farmer Advisory Committee in the Agri-Farmer category in her district.









By

Staff Reporter