Darrang DM orders deposit of licensed firearms ahead of Assembly Polls

Mangaldai, Feb 18: In view of the upcoming Assembly polls, the district magistrate (DM) of Darrang, Pubali Gohain on Monday issued an order for all licensed arms holders of the district to deposit their licensed firearms and ammunition at the nearest police stations.

After depositing the firearms, the licence holders are to obtain an acknowledgment receipt from the concerned police station, the order further stated. The receipt will be required while retrieving the firearms after the election.

However, the order will not be applicable to firearms and ammunition used by the Forest department of Darrang district for official duties.

Furthermore, firearms and ammunition of licence holders appointed for the security of banks, commercial establishments, and other financial institutions shall be exempted from the order, provided the concerned institution submits valid documents to the relevant police station certifying the necessity of these arms for security purposes.

Firearms and ammunition of licence holders appointed for the security of Central government and State government offices shall also be exempted from the order. The senior superintendent of police, Darrang also at his discretion has the power to grant exemptions as considered necessary.

Non-compliance of the order will result in legal action under sections mentioned in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and other applicable laws.

After the completion of the election process, withdrawal of the model code of conduct, and provided the arms licence has been renewed on time, the concerned police station will return the firearms and ammunition to the licence holders.

The order has been issued with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further instructions.