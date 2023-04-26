Darrang: Car lifter promises to return car within three days after stealing it

Mangaldoi, Apr 26: In an unusual turn of events, a car lifter from Darrang district of Assam attempted a car theft whilst promising to return it within three days.

The car lifter left a note behind for the car owner, wherein it was stated, "Car will be returned within three days, don't make a hue and cry and don't disclose it to others. Informing it to Police will result no return. Don't take tension. No crime will be committed.”

As per sources, the note was scribbled on the wall of the car owner. The luxury car bearing registration no AS 01FL 7552 was picked up in the wee hours on Tuesday. The incident took place at Bor Athiabari village under Mangaldai Police Station.

A complaint was lodged by the owner of the car Abdul Aziz. According to the complaint, a car lifter at about 4.15 am entered his room by breaking open the backdoor and took the key of the car and despite the resistance offered by the owner, the lifter drove away with the car. The perplexed car owner after a while could found the message left on the wall which has created confusion.