Darrang admin adds 3,709 bighas of govt land to Garukhuti project

Mangaldai, Jan 1: The Darrang district administration on Wednesday handed over an additional 3,709 bighas of government land belonging the riverine and char areas to Garukhuti Multi Purpose Agriculture Project thereby expanding its over-all area to altogether 11,279 bighas.

The process of land allocation for the project began in 2023 with 5,798 bighas, later it was expanded to 7,853 bighas in 2024 and it saw a further addition of 250 bighas in October 2025. Additionally, 533 bighas have been allocated to the Fisheries Department for the development of an Integrated Aqua Park.

This continuous expansion -from 5,798 bighas to 11,279 bighasis considered to be an outcome of the visionary leadership of Padma Hazarika, chairman of the project management committee,

Dilip Saikia, MP, Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency and the dedicated efforts of the Darrang district administration led by the respective District Commissioners including present DC Parag Kumar Kakaty.

The Garukhuti project hence continues to transform reclaimed land into a sustainable productive hub through agriculture, dairy farming, fisheries, etc., empowering local youth and boosting agro-economy as a whole.









By

Correspondent