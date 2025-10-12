‘Dangerous political conspiracy’: Tribal body opposes ST tag for 6 Assam communities

Guwahati, Oct 12: The All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) has strongly opposed the Central Government’s proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam – Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia, and Tea Tribes, warning that such a move would destroy the rights and identity of the existing recognized tribal communities of the state.

In an executive meeting held at the Tribal Rest House, Paltanbazar, Guwahati under the presidentship of Sukumar Basumatary, the Sangha described the proposal as a ‘dangerous political conspiracy’ by the Central and State governments, aimed at short-term electoral gains. The body demanded immediate withdrawal of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and cautioned that if the decision is implemented, the organization will launch a statewide agitation.

The Sangha said granting ST status to these six socially, educationally, and economically advanced groups would allow them to contest in Assembly and Parliamentary seats reserved for genuine tribal communities, leading to the gradual elimination of political representation for the indigenous tribes. It also warned that the move would deprive the existing tribal people of opportunities in education, employment, and self-governance.

Citing a past instance, the Sangha recalled that in 1996, when the Koch-Rajbongshi community was temporarily included in the ST (Plains) list through an ordinance, it resulted in a Koch-Rajbongshi candidate being elected from the Majuli ST-reserved Assembly constituency and most reserved seats in professional institutions being taken by members of that community.

Reiterating that it is not against the development of the six communities, the AATS asserted that it would “resist at any cost” any attempt to undermine the rights and existence of the State’s indigenous Scheduled Tribes. The body also urged both the Central and State governments to clarify how they intend to include the six groups without harming the interests of the currently recognized tribes.

The Sangha said it would closely monitor how the government proceeds on these assurances and emphasized that any unilateral or forceful inclusion of the six communities in the ST list would be met with a strong and united movement across the State.