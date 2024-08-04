Dainik Asam completes 60 glorious years

Guwahati, August 3: Dainik Asam completed 60 glorious years of serving the state on August 4.

The Assamese daily newspaper was first published on August 4, 1965, under the aegis of Radha Govinda Baruah.

'Dainik Asam' was the third project of Radha Govinda Baruah; the first being 'The Assam Tribune' on August 4, 1939, and the second being 'Asom Bani' in 1955.

Kirtinath Hazarika was the first editor of Dainik Asam and Dr Hitesh Deka is serving as the present editor of the newspaper.

The diamond jubilee observance began at 10 am on Sunday with flag hoisting on the premises of Assam Tribune buildings by the editor of Dainik Asam, Dr Hitesh Deka.

A meeting is scheduled from 3 pm onwards at Vivekananda Kendra. Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University and former editor of the Dainik Asam; and noted writer Arup Kumar Dutta are expected to grace the event with their presence.

Babita Rajkhowa, Director of Assam Tribune Group of Publications will also be present at the event.