Daily Mahisashan–Silchar train likely soon; two trips per day, six days a week

Silchar, July 7: In a boost to the long-standing demand of Barak Valley residents for daily Mahisashan–Silchar passenger train services, a ministerial-level delegation met with the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday.

The delegation, comprising Assam Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul, MP Kanad Purkayastha, and other dignitaries, met NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava in Guwahati and urged the resumption of daily train services, citing the hardship faced by commuters due to the reduced frequency.

“We spoke to the General Manager, who responded positively and assured us that NF Railway is actively working to reinstate the train service—with two trips per day for six days a week and one trip on Sundays. We are pleased to learn about this intent and hope the service resumes soon,” Minister Paul told The Assam Tribune.

He added that broader connectivity concerns in Barak Valley were also discussed. GM Shrivastava reportedly informed the delegation that ongoing railway restoration works, particularly in the landslide-prone hill sections, are being expedited under the close monitoring of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Chief Minister is constant coordination with railway authorities to ensure timely resolution of disruptions affecting the valley’s connectivity with the rest of the state,” the minister said.

In June, Mahisashan Railway Station became the epicentre of protests as local residents staged a rail blockade, demanding the restoration of daily train services between Mahisashan and Silchar via Karimganj.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, two trains operated daily on this route. However, services were curtailed to four days a week post-pandemic—a change residents claim has severely impacted thousands of daily commuters, including students, small traders, and patients.

Strategically located on the India–Bangladesh border, Mahisashan also serves as a dormant railway transit point. Despite growing calls for its revitalisation, its potential remains largely untapped.

With both administrative and political support now aligned, residents of the region hope for the timely delivery of promised services—transforming public discontent into tangible progress.