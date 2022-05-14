84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Cyclonic storm cause damage in Cachar's Katigorah

By Staff Correspondent
Cyclonic storm cause damage in Cachars Katigorah
AT Photo 

Silchar, May 14: Houses and shops were adversely hit after a cyclonic storm swept across the vicinity of Jalalpore Tea Estate under Katigorah constituency in Cachar district on Friday.

Minerva Devi, Circle Officer Katigorah informed that the storm which barely lasted for around five minutes had caused serious damage to the houses and small establishments. Nearly 30 establishments and the facilities of the BSF in the adjacent BOP at Balicherra were also hit due to the gusty winds. Trees were uprooted but there has been no casualty reported so far, the officer added. She said as part of the preliminary rescue measure, 15 tarpaulins were given to nearby residents while many houses and small shops nearby were damaged by the storm. While the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is assessing the extent of damage, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has assured total assistance from DDMA, the CO maintained.


