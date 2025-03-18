Cyclonic circulation triggers downpour in NE; historic Rang Ghar waterlogged

Guwahati, March 18: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next five days. The showers will be scattered to fairly widespread.

The downpour will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the Department has said. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph may also occur during this period.

The IMD attributed the ongoing rainfall to a cyclonic circulation over northeastern Assam and its surrounding areas in the lower tropospheric levels.

A similar weather pattern is predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, where light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist for the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in higher altitudes.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also anticipated in the region.

Meanwhile, the impact of these showers has already been felt in Assam’s Sivasagar district, where two days of intermittent rain since March 17 have submerged large areas, including the foreyard of the historic Rang Ghar.

The flooding of the ASI-protected monument has drawn the ire of locals, who have expressed concern over its preservation.

Diganta Tamuly, President, Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA), blamed it on the Archaeological Survey India (ASI) and said that the central agency is more interested in churning out revenue than looking after the health of the monument.

The tourists visiting the monument on Monday described it as unfortunate because the state government has shown a keen interest in making Sivasagar an iconic city and a major tourist destination.

The heavy showers have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly the NH-37 expansion works between Janjhi and Moran.

Service roads on both sides of the major vehicular underpass near Khatkhati, Moran, and Demow Chariali have been inundated, disrupting movement and delaying ongoing construction activities.

With more rain expected in the coming days, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to stay alert for possible disruptions.