Cyclone Remal expected to weaken over Eastern Assam: IMD

Guwahati, May 28: Cyclone Remal is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over eastern Assam and nearby regions by the evening of Tuesday, May 28.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression, a remnant of Cyclone Remal, is expected to downgrade into a well-marked low-pressure system over eastern Assam and adjacent areas by tonight.

The IMD reported, "The depression, a remnant of cyclonic storm Remal, is moving northeastward at 16 kmph. As of 1130 hours IST today, May 28, it was centered near latitude 25.1°N and longitude 91.8°E, about 90 km north of Srimangal (Bangladesh), 20 km south-southeast of Cherrapunji, and 150 km north-northeast of Agartala.""

The system is likely to move nearly northeastward and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over Eastern Assam and the neighborhood by this evening," the IMD stated.