Cyclone Remal: Alert issued in several Assam Districts, Govt activates safety plan

Guwahati, May 27: The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal moved nearly northwards, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred on May 27 over the same region, according to an official release from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and other northeastern states on May 27 and 28. A 'red alert' has been issued for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts, while an 'orange alert' is in place for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong.

Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are expected over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27.

Preparedness efforts have been intensified, with NDRF teams stationed in various districts and the Fire and Emergency Services headquarters ensuring all SDRF teams and fire stations are available.

Nodal officers from ASDMA and the Revenue and Disaster Management department held several meetings with district authorities on Sunday to review the preparedness.



According to a notification issued by ASDMA, the boat traffic regulation may be implemented in specific rivers, especially in the districts of Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and Barak Valley, if necessary.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has completed the desilting of major river channels such as Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, Mora Bharalu, and Lakhimijan, as well as other major drains. Super sucker machines, pumps, and additional manpower have been mobilised, and GMC is closely monitoring areas previously affected by waterlogging.

Anticipatory evacuation of vulnerable populations from landslide-prone areas in Guwahati, Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong districts may also be considered, read the notification.



