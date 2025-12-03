Cybercrime now one of Assam’s fastest-growing security threats, over 18,000 arrested

Guwahati, Dec 3: Cybercrime has emerged as one of Assam’s fastest-growing security challenges, with over 18,315 people arrested in the State since 2014 for a wide range of digital offences.

Official data shows that the surge spans everything from ATM fraud, KYC-related scams and identity theft to circulation of obscene images, child pornography, fake SIM cards, forged Aadhaar, PAN and voter IDs, and online financial frauds.

Acknowledging that cyber offences are rising steadily, official sources admitted that it has already become a key focus area for State law enforcement.

To curb the trend, several layers of intervention have been put in place. The national cybercrime helpline number 1930 has been rolled out to help citizens quickly report digital frauds.

The National Cyber Security Policy has been implemented across the country, including in Assam, to strengthen the framework for detection, response and prevention. The establishment of the National Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has further streamlined cross-State investigation of online offences.

The government has also reinforced CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team – India) to respond to cyber incidents at both organizational and citizen levels.

Alongside structural reforms, the State has launched widespread awareness campaigns aimed at students, youth groups and community organizations. These campaigns focus on safe online behaviour, identifying phishing attempts, protecting personal data, and understanding digital footprints.

While cybercrime has taken centrestage, traditional crimes continue to pose challenges. The Home Department’s latest figures show that theft remains one of the most common offences in the State.

Assam recorded 7,634 theft cases in 2024 and 5,251 till November 2025. Murder cases have shown a declining trend over the decade, from 1,451 in 2014 to 926 in 2024 and 732 till November 2025. Cases of abduction, which had surged to 7,580 in 2021, stood at 3,381 in 2024 and 2,567 till November this year.

Incidents of dowry-related crimes and witch-hunting, though fewer in number compared to other offences, continue to persist.

Dowry cases decreased from 188 in 2014 to 94 in 2024, while witch-hunting cases hovered between 5 and 16 over the recorded years. Loot and dacoity showed mixed patterns, with both crimes registering notable declines in recent years.

Moreover, between 2014 and November 19, 2025, a total of 7,765 people were arrested in connection with child marriage-related offences.

“The rise of cyber offences marks a new frontier in policing. The government attempt is towards strengthening the cybersecurity infrastructure, with both technological upgrades and public engagement, to tackle online crime,” sources added.