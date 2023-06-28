Cyber fraud gang busted in Barpeta, 4 held

Barpeta, June 28: In a major crackdown against the rise in cyber crimes, the Barpeta Police arrested 4 people from different parts of the district.

The accused were identified as MD Babul Hussain, MD Saiful Islam, MD Fozlur Rahman and MD Hafizur Rahman. All the accused hails from various places under Kalgachia police station in Barpeta District.

The gang of fraudsters were accused of involving in several cyber crime related activities. Reportedly, they procured sim cards by using fraudulent methods.

The police recovered 45 PAN cards, 200 blank PVC cards, 200 PVC Ayushman cards and 175 blank Aadhaar cards from their possession.

The accused are currently undergoing investigation at Kalgachia police station.