Cyber fraud busted in Assam, 5 arrested

Guwahati, Nov 2: As many as five cyber criminals were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district during a search operation by the police, who also seized a huge number of forged documents from their possession on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the police carried out a huge operation in Moirabari town, following which they were able to arrest the gang.

According to reports, the five criminals were apprehended on the charges of duping people on the pretext of giving them loans through online applications.

The five criminals have been identified as Assadul Islam, Umar Saddique, Jahangir Ali, Wasim Akram and Majaharul Islam.

Further investigation is underway.