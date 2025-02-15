Cyber crime network busted in Bajali, two arrested over suspicious Rs 73 lakh transaction

Patacharkuchi, Feb 15: A major cyber crime network has been unearthed in Assam’s Bajali district following the arrest of two individuals involved in suspicious financial transactions. The arrests were made on Thursday after one of the accused received ₹73 lakh in his bank account under dubious circumstances.

The accused have been identified as Maidul Islam and Manoj Das, police sources confirmed. The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the cyber fraud network.

According to officials, Manoj Das, the owner of M/s Furniture House in Pathsala’s Station Road, carried out 8,256 transactions through his Canara Bank account between January 16 and January 21. The bank, which had set a ₹5 lakh transaction limit on his account, detected a significant anomaly when transactions exceeded ₹73 lakh.

The Canara Bank manager flagged the suspicious activity and filed a complaint at the Pathsala Police Station, prompting an inquiry. Upon questioning, Das failed to explain the source of the funds.

During interrogation, Das revealed that Maidul Islam, a resident of Dabliapara in Barpeta district, had approached him with an offer. Islam promised 1.5% commission per transaction in exchange for using Das' bank account. Trusting Islam, Das handed over his bank details and SIM card linked to the account.

Further investigation revealed that Islam was contacted by an unidentified person, ‘Lala Bhai’, through the messaging app Telegram. ‘Lala Bhai’ allegedly offered Islam a work-from-home job and requested bank account details for transactions. Islam then used Das' account credentials and forwarded them to ‘Lala Bhai’.

Following this exchange, a massive ₹73 lakh was deposited into Das' account. The Bajali police have since seized the mobile phones of both accused and are working to trace the broader cyber fraud network.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious about fraudulent online job offers and to report suspicious financial transactions immediately.