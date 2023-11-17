Customers can now make online payments for ASTC cabs, buses

Guwahati, Nov 17: A sigh of relief for the customers who find it difficult to carry cash in this digital age, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) launched the provision of online payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions on Friday.

According to sources, customers will now be able to make online payments on ATSC buses and city cabs.



“In a landmark move to revolutionise urban transportation in Assam, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) proudly unveiled its commercial launch of ASTC City Cabs service and digital payment solutions through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) like QR code scan, payments in ASTC buses, Stations, City Cabs, etc., powered by PhonePe,” ASTC said in its press release.



"The integration of PhonePe into the ASTC’s ecosystem introduces a plethora of digital payment options as mentioned above, further enhancing the convenience factor for commuters and customers. Passengers can effortlessly purchase bus tickets in Buses, Stations and City Cabs etc. through Smart Phones, all within the secure and trusted environment of PhonePe. Also, customers of ASTC can pay their monthly dues by utilising the digital payment solutions of PhonePe with ease,” it added.



The initiative was launched by Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya in the presence of senior officials of the transport department.

