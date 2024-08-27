Curfew imposed in Biswanath after smart meter protests turn violent

Biswanath, Aug 27:The Biswanath district administration has imposed a curfew following escalating tensions over protests against the government's smart meter system on Tuesday.



The curfew order was issued by District Magistrate Neha Yadav under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS).

In the official notification, Yadav expressed concerns over a “sensitive law and order situation” in the district, highlighting the potential for anti-social elements to exploit public sentiments and incite unrest.

“There is every possibility that anti-social elements may try to exploit public sentiments, leading to a breach of peace,” the notification warned.













The curfew follows protests led by the Congress party and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who voiced strong opposition to the smart meter system, alleging that it has resulted in exorbitant tariffs for consumers.

The demonstrations took place in front of the Electricity Department office and near the AASU office close to the ASTC, with protesters carrying placards and banners.

The protests, however, quickly turned violent, with reports of clashes between demonstrators and the police. AASU members accused the police of manhandling them in an effort to disperse the crowd.







AT Photo

“Today, the Assam police tore our banners and manhandled us. We are a students' organisation, and we want to warn the Assam police that when people from the villages come out to protest, they won't have the numbers to cull our protests," warned an AASU member.

Congress supporters echoed similar complaints, alleging police brutality when they attempted to gherao the Electricity Department office.







AT Photo

Chanting slogans against the government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress members marched towards the office, only to be stopped by police deployed along the route.

The situation in Bishwanath remains tense, with police authorities working to restore order and maintain peace in the district.