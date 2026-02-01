Cultural unity on display on Day 2 of Assam Tea Employees Association conference

Margherita, Feb 1: The second day of the 63rd triennial Central Conference of the Assam Tea Employees’ Association (ATEA) unfolded amid a festive atmosphere on Sunday, as a vibrant cultural procession highlighted the rich diversity and unity of Assam’s tea garden community.

The conference, which began on Friday at the Margherita India Club grounds, is being hosted by the Margherita branch of the Assam Tea Employees’ Association.

The day's proceedings commenced early in the morning with a flag-hoisting ceremony, symbolising the organisation’s long-standing struggle and commitment to the welfare of tea workers.

Flags of the association branches were also unfurled by their respective branch presidents.

The commemoration ceremony was inaugurated by Sushen Saikia, former secretary of the Margherita branch, followed by a special tribute programme dedicated to cultural icon Zubeen Garg and thousands of attendees joining together to sing Mayabini.

Veteran journalist Jagat Changmai initiated a tree plantation drive, underlining the conference’s message of sustainability and social responsibility.









The highlight of the day was the colourful cultural procession, inaugurated by acclaimed actor Anshuman Bhuyan.

The procession featured traditional music, dances and costumes representing the many communities, tribes and cultures that coexist in Margherita and Assam’s tea belt, reflecting the deep-rooted multicultural fabric of the region.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Purna Barua, secretary of the association, said nearly 200 artists performed the opening song, setting the tone for the day-long celebrations.

“Margherita is a unique blend of cultures, tribes and communities. Through this procession, we are showcasing the unity and shared heritage of the tea garden population. It is not just a cultural event, but a celebration of our collective identity,” he said.

The evening session featured an open meeting inaugurated by Assam’s Labour Minister Rupesh Gowala. Addressing the gathering, the minister recalled his long association with the organisation and praised its role in advocating for tea workers’ rights.

“I have been associated with this organisation since my early days in social work. The Assam Tea Employees’ Association has consistently been the voice of tea workers and has worked relentlessly for their welfare. I extend my heartfelt wishes for the success of this conference and for the continued unity of the tea worker community,” Gowala said.