Cultural cohesion in focus as Asam Sahitya Sabha eyes Barak-Brahmaputra integration

Chirang, July 6: The Asam Sahitya Sabha, on Sunday, inaugurated 15 new sections during its second executive meeting of the year, held in Chirang district.

The additions take the total number of sections under the literary organisation to 914.

The meeting was marked by wide-ranging discussions on bridging the perceived cultural gap between Assam’s Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, with an eye toward fostering greater unity across regions.

The Sabha also announced that its next executive session will be held in Silchar — a move seen as part of its broader outreach to the Barak valley.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, speaking to reporters on the sidelines, said, “The Asam Sahitya Sabha has taken steps to address the cultural differences between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, and this initiative has been positively received by the people.”

Sabha president Basanta Kumar Goswami echoed the sentiment, stating that while tensions have eased in recent years, sustained efforts are still needed.

“Earlier, Assamese banners were torn or vandalised in the Barak valley. That kind of environment must not return,” he remarked.

Goswami also recalled the Sabha’s visit to Silchar on May 19, when a 15-member delegation paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1961 language movement — a pivotal moment in the valley’s cultural and linguistic history.

Among the seven key proposals adopted during Sunday’s meeting, the Sabha urged the state government to address the development concerns of Barak valley.

“The valley perceives it has been neglected. We have resolved to ask the government to ensure more inclusive development,” Goswami said.

The Sabha also pressed for stronger constitutional protections and cultural safeguards for indigenous communities.

“While inclusion in SC/ST categories is a start; much more needs to be done to preserve identity. The extinction of the Tripuri language should be a warning,” the Sabha president cautioned.

Rounding off the session, the literary body raised concerns over rising smartphone addiction among children and appealed for policy-level interventions to curb screen time.

Separately, the Sabha announced plans to hold a special event commemorating the birth centenary of music legend Bhupen Hazarika in the coming months.