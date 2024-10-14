Cucumber cultivation takes off in Nalbari, thanks to novel tech

Nalbari, Oct 14:The farmers in Nalbari district are benefiting from the use of some innovative methods in cucumber cultivation, which have reduced costs besides resulting in bumper production.

Scientists of the Nalbari Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) have inspired these farmers to introduce new methods in their fields. As a result, the right bank of the Pagladia River has now become a fertile ground for cucumber cultivation in the district.

"Several farmers of the district, especially in the northern part of the NH-27, have started cucumber cultivation for commercial purposes using this method," said Dr Prasanta Pathak, a senior scientist and program coordinator of KVK Nalbari, while visiting some crop fields recently.

A good number of progressive farmers of Balitara village in the district, like Pankaj Kalita, Nirod Mahanta, Bubul Kalita, Rinku Kalita, and Dhrubajyoti Kalita, etc., have set an example of self-employment with the cultivation of cucumber. The young farmers have been able to earn good profits from the cultivation of this crop. It may be mentioned here that award-winning farmer Pankaj Kalita had for the first time cultivated cucumber last year using nylon nets instead of the traditional bamboo chang. He also used mulching to fight the growing weeds. He was highly benefited by using this method. "As a result, more farmers of the district have come forward to adopt this latest cheap method," said Homeswar Mazumdar, subject matter specialist of Nalbari KVK.

Mazumdar further stated that farmers of the district have been cultivating cucumber round the year and getting more benefits from it rather than growing it as a seasonal crop only.

When this correspondent visited the crop fields recently, Dhrubajyoti Kalita of Bali-Tara village said that he is expecting an income of more than Rs one lakh per bigha. Now, they have started selling the products in the market at Rs 30 per kg, he added. On the other hand, Pankaj Kalita also cultivated cucumber in an area of one bigha using innovative methods. Kalita has already started harvesting and selling fresh cucumber in the local markets at a high rate.

Senior scientist Dr Prasanta Pathak told this correspondent that this crop has a bright prospect for the farmers, as it is commercially viable. According to him, the farmers get immediate returns from this crop because it starts yielding fruits in about 45 days after sowing. Nearly 10–12 harvests can be done from a single plant, he added. The farmers get good profit from cucumber cultivation for its all-time market demand. He called upon the farmers to come forward to cultivate cucumber in batches during the year as it has a good demand in the market in all seasons. The farmers also admit that the crop has a good market in the district and that, along with cucumber, they are also engaged in pumpkin, papaya, and bottle gourd production.

By-

Ramen Kalita