Crude oil gushes from kitchen floor in Sivasagar, ONGC rushes to investigate

Sivasagar, July 13: In an alarming incident early Saturday morning, crude oil reportedly gushed out of the kitchen floor of a house in Jonaki Nagar, Sivasagar, sparking panic among residents and prompting immediate emergency response.

The incident occurred at the residence of Nirupama Devi, where a portion of the kitchen floor suddenly caved in around 4:30 am, forming a hole from which a stream of crude oil began spewing.

“I had just entered the kitchen when I noticed a strong smell of oil. Moments later, I saw the hole in the floor and realised oil was coming out. I immediately called the fire service, and they responded quickly,” Devi’s husband told the press.

A fire brigade unit has since been stationed on standby at the site as a precautionary measure.

While the homeowner suspects a possible leak from underground pipelines of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the exact cause of the leak is yet to be officially confirmed.

Officials from ONGC have reached the location and are currently assessing the situation. “Our technical team is on site. Investigations are underway,” an ONGC official briefly said.

The incident has triggered anxiety in the neighbourhood, with several residents drawing comparisons to the 2021 Bhatiapar gas leak linked to ONGC’s Well No. 147.

That episode had forced over 1,000 residents to evacuate and disrupted life for more than two weeks.

Locals are urging authorities to act swiftly and transparently. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.