Crude oil discovered on Brahmaputra's North bank Kobochapori-1 well

Guwahati, Apr 4: Commercial production of crude oil in Assam started more than 130 years back and so far, the oil wells were located only in the upper Assam oilfields. But for the first time, crude oil has been discovered on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra. First commercial production of crude oil in Assam started in 1889 and the first oil well was completed in 1890. The first refinery in Assam was set up in Digboi in 1901 and over the years, the oil production was limited to upper Assam districts only.

Sources in Oil India Limited (OIL) told The Assam Tribune that in a remarkable breakthrough, OIL has struck heavy crude oil in its Kobochapori-1 well, drilled in OALP Block AA-ONHP- 2017/10, marking a historic milestone in hydrocarbon exploration on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra in Assam. Sources said that this outcome is attributed to decades of determined exploration efforts, following two significant campaigns earlier in the region without any success. Leveraging advanced seismic processing and interpretation techniques, supported by Airborne Gravity Gradiometry (AGG) data for challenging terrains, OIL successfully unlocked a new petroleum system in this area that is considered geologically complex.

The well, drilled to an impressive depth of 4,334 meters, encountered promising sand reservoirs, confirming the presence of hydrocarbons in the deeper part of the Upper Assam Shelf Basin. Despite the difficult riverine landscape, OIL's technical expertise and operational efficiency ensured the smooth execution of this exploration campaign, reaffirming its perseverance and ability to navigate complex geological and environmental challenges.

Sources pointed out that the presence of a working petroleum system is far more than just an addition to India's hydrocarbon ambitions. It is a transformative breakthrough for future exploration in the North Bank region. It validates OIL's strategic vision and unwavering commitment to unlocking new energy frontiers, demonstrating the company's ability to innovate and operate in demanding conditions. Buoyed by this success, OIL is ramping up its efforts in the region, with another well already under drilling and additional seismic surveys in the pipeline. The outcome of the present exploration campaign in Kobochapori marks the beginning of a new chapter in hydrocarbon exploration in Northeast India. With renewed determination, cutting-edge technology, and an expanding exploration footprint, OIL is set to drive forward India's quest for enhanced domestic oil production and energy self sufficiency.

However, the potential of the new oil field is yet to be discovered as further tests are on and it may take some time before the exact amount of oil reserves in the area is ascertained, sources added.







