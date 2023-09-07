CRPF Jawan murder: Assam Police retrieve CCTV footage

Guwahati, Sept 7: In a significant development, the Assam Police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the brutal murder of a CRPF jawan at Bordumsa along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Based on the CCTV footage, police have now initiated a man-hunt to arrest the two miscreants who were allegedly involved in the murder.

The incident occurred on Wednesday where a CRPF jawan, who was in civilian clothes, was allegedly stabbed to death around 5 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Pandey along with his friend went to the market area in civil dress when they were allegedly attacked by two bike-borne miscreants.

The accused attacked the jawans with a knife which left one dead and others grievously injured. Both the jawans were posted at 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bordumsa Police Station under Assam Police has started the investigation and identified suspects who are from Namsai district via CCTV footage.

The details of the miscreants have been shared with Arunachal Police and joint ops have been launched to nab the culprits.