CRPF jawan from Barpeta martyred in militant attack in Manipur

Barpeta, April 27: In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official from Barpeta district of Assam was killed in a suspected Kuki militant attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday.



The deceased, identified as Nasiruddin Sarkar, hails from Bhella village in Barpeta district. He leaves behind his wife, Anwara Begum, a son, and a daughter.



Sarkar's grief-stricken wife, Anwara Begum, told reporters that every morning, her husband would call her, but today, a call from the Noonmati CRPF headquarters broke the devastating news.



"At first, they didn't tell me about my husband's demise," Begum said. "But when I called them back and insisted on knowing why they had called, they told me to hand over the phone to my son, who soon broke down in tears after attending the call."



According to locals, Nasiruddin Sarkar was born in Srirampur, Kokrajhar district, but later moved to his wife's village, Banbariya, after their marriage.



The martyred CRPF personnel have left behind a son who has completed his BSc and a daughter who has completed her BA.



The mortal remains of Sarkar are expected to reach his hometown by 8 p.m. on Saturday.



The attack in Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two CRPF personnel, including Sarkar. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and violence in Manipur, where security forces are engaged in operations against militant groups.

