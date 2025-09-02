‘Cross the line, I’ll lock you up’, says CM as Madani’s Assam visit sparks row

Guwahati, Sept 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his government’s uncompromising stand on land encroachment, stating that eviction drives on government grazing reserve (VGR) and professional grazing reserve (PGR) lands will continue regardless of criticism.

His comments came against the backdrop of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani’s visit to eviction-hit areas in Goalpara, which has triggered a fresh political storm in the state.

Sarma, who claimed he "permitted" Madani’s team to visit the reclaimed land, said the move was deliberate to expose the ground realities to the delegation.

“Just yesterday, I allowed them to visit the reclaimed land in Goalpara so they could see the ground reality for themselves. They should see how dangerous the situation becomes when land is encroached upon. Now that he has witnessed it with his own eyes, he will think twice before encouraging such actions,” the Chief Minister said.

Making his position clear, Sarma minced no words to slam the JUH leader, threatening to "lock him up" if he "crosses the line".

“Who is Madani? Is he God? His influence only rises during Congress rule; under the BJP, he holds no sway. When Congress is in power, he matters. Under my government, he is irrelevant. If he crosses the line, I will have him locked up. I am the Chief Minister, not Madani. Let it be clear, if unknown individuals encroach on VGR or PGR land, eviction will be certain.”

Criticism of Madani’s visit has cut across party lines, with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleging that the Jamiat leader’s arrival was intended to disturb communal harmony.

“Mahmood Madani is in Assam to ignite disharmony. He has made communal statements, and the Chief Minister should not take this lightly. The AJP demands that Madani and his associates be immediately put under house arrest so they cannot create unrest,” Gogoi said in Duliajan, on Monday.

He further questioned Madani’s links with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. “What is the relation between Madani and Ajmal? The hostel in Goalpara, close to Ajmal’s residence, is sheltering seven Jamiat members. Usually, people are informed about Jamiat delegations, but this time they arrived quietly via road from Bagdogra. How dare they conduct a press conference in Assam without permission? The CM must take strict action,” Gogoi added.

Defending his position, Maulana Madani addressed the media in Guwahati on Tuesday, where he rejected allegations of spreading communal hatred and instead highlighted the need for fairness in eviction drives.

“A country operates through a process, and when that process is manipulated, it is wrong. The Supreme Court has given clear guidelines, and any eviction must follow them. Targeting a particular community is not acceptable. Conduct evictions, but do it according to the principles of humanity and law, not hostility,” he remarked.

Madani acknowledged that illegal encroachment was a problem but stressed rehabilitation.

“If there are foreigners, then they should be deported according to due process. But demolishing homes without rehabilitation is barbaric. There should be proper provisions for those affected.,” he said.

On being asked about Sarma’s remarks of sending him to Bangladesh or jail, Madani responded calmly, “I am doing my work, and the Chief Minister is doing his. If he wishes to send me to Bangladesh or jail, I am ready. But our organisation works for nation-building, not just for one community but for everyone.”

Sarma, however, insists that only strong action will ensure long-term security and stability. “Only when people see the strict action taken by this government, will they truly realise the BJP’s resolve,” he declared.