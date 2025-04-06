Cross-border sand mafia busted in Biswanath; Bangladesh-made dredgers seized

Biswanath, Apr 6: The Forest Department of Sonitpur East Division has busted a sand mafia network operating in Barjharani, Behali, uncovering a cross-border link to Bangladesh in the process.

Acting on a tip-off, the Protection Squad Range under the Eastern Sonitpur Forest Division launched an operation in Dunoimukh, Barjharani, and seized three high-powered sand dredging machines illegally smuggled from Bangladesh, on Saturday.

















According to sources, the sand mafia had been illegally extracting sand from the Borgang River using machinery manufactured by “Mostafa Engineering,” a Bangladesh-based company whose equipment is not authorised for use in India.

“After receiving information, we swiftly conducted an operation. The miscreants fled upon learning of our arrival. We managed to seize the machines, but the locals were unwilling to share any information,” Protection Squad Ranger Rupam Sarma told The Assam Tribune.

Despite the restriction, these machines were covertly transported into Assam and used for illegal dredging, he said.

“Our preliminary findings suggest the machines were installed only a day or two ago. Their efficiency is alarming and poses a serious threat to the river ecosystem,” Sarma added.

The Forest Department has initiated a thorough investigation to identify and dismantle the illegal network and trace the smuggling route of the equipment.

Authorities have also issued an appeal to locals to come forward with any information that could aid the probe.