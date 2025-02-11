Cross-border arms smuggling intercepted: 2 Manipur traffickers held in Assam, Tripura

Agartala/ Hojai, Feb. 11: In a significant blow to illegal arms trafficking, authorities in Assam and Tripura have arrested two Manipur-based arms traffickers, intensifying their efforts to combat cross-border smuggling networks.

In Assam, police apprehended Yaikhom Tandaba Singh, a cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), from Murazar, Hojai on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hojai district, Saurabh Gupta, on Tuesday, revealed that Singh was involved in arms dealing, drug trafficking and was attempting to establish a new arms smuggling network in the region.

The police stated that Singh had been living in a rented accommodation in Manipuri Basti, within Hojai town. Authorities also confirmed that other suspects too were residing in the same location, though their identities remain undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

“If he was trying to establish a new arms smuggling system here, he could not have been operating alone,” Gupta told the press,.

Singh is also allegedly linked to the 2021 ambush of an army convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur, which resulted in the deaths of the Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles, his family, and four riflemen.

Notably, central agencies are investigating Singh's suspected involvement in terror activities.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, a Manipur-based arms trafficker, Dangshua Mulji (25), was arrested in a bordering village on Saturday.













Manipur-based arms' trafficker Dangshua Mulji was arrested in Tripura on Saturday (AT Photo)

The operation, carried out by the Customs Preventive Force stationed in Teliamura (Khowai district) and the Divisional Preventive Force in Agartala, was based on specific intelligence input.

Mulji, who is suspected to be part of a trans-border syndicate dealing in arms and narcotics, was arrested while travelling aboard the Guwahati-Agartala Special train (No. 05627) from Lumding to Agartala.

Customs officers had been keeping a close watch on Mulji's movements after receiving intelligence about the consignment of arms and ammunition he was carrying.

After prolonged surveillance and a well-coordinated operation, Mulji was intercepted near Border Pillar No. 1963/11S at Shingicherra, Khowai, while attempting to smuggle the arms into Bangladesh.

The authorities seized four pistols (.32mm), made in Russia, the US, and India, along with 150 rounds of .32mm bullets and five magazines.

A case was registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and Mulji was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Khowai, who remanded him to judicial custody.