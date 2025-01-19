Criticism mounts as 23 elephants from Northeast head to Gujarat's private zoo

Guwahati, Jan 19: Twenty-three elephants from the Northeast, mostly from Arunachal Pradesh, are being transported to Gujarat in animal ambulances bearing Gujarat registration plates.

The convoy crossed Dirac Gate in Namsai on Saturday and Tinsukia on Sunday, raising significant concerns among wildlife activists, opposition leaders, and the public about the well-being of the jumbos during the long journey and their suitability for relocation.

The elephants were reportedly “purchased” from Lathau slum in Namsai and are believed to be destined for Vantara, a private zoo in Jamnagar owned by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Assam Police vehicles were spotted escorting the convoy through Khanapara in Assam.

Activist Devajit Moran criticised the move, highlighting Vantara’s location near a refinery, which he claimed is a polluted environment unsuitable for elephants.

“Their health deteriorates in such artificial habitats. Instead of relocating them, a rescue and rehabilitation centre should be established in their native region,” Moran told The Assam Tribune.

On social media, journalist Huidrom Athouba questioned whether proper protocols were followed during the transfer, raising doubts about the authenticity of the elephants’ captive-bred status and the legality of the process.

The transfer has also drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Akhil Gogoi, Sivasagar legislator and Raijor Dal chief, accused Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of allowing the transfer without public consultation or proper permissions.

“Our forests are shrinking, and while the elephant population may be increasing, transferring them is unjustified. We demand an immediate halt to these transfers,” Gogoi said, warning of protests if the practice continues.

Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi also condemned the government, alleging a lack of transparency. “The BJP promised resource conservation but is depleting our assets instead. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Spread across 3,000 acres in Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex, Vantara has faced consistent criticism for acquiring elephants from the Northeast.

Since 2021, at least 39 elephants have been transported to the facility, including 17 in 2022 alone. In Tripura, where 74 pet elephants are reportedly owned, 23 have already been sent to Jamnagar.