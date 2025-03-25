Crisis in a cup: State's tea economy feels the heat as climate change & pests threaten production

Guwahati, March 25: Assam, which produces around 650 million kilograms of tea annually and exports 120 to 130 million kilograms worldwide, is now grappling with a steady decline in both production and quality—primarily due to climate change and pest infestations.

Experts fear that the state may never surpass its record tea output of 2019, raising concerns about the future of state's iconic tea industry.

Prabhat Bezbaruah, former Chairman of the Indian Tea Board and the Toklai Tea Research Center, stressed on the gravity of the situation, stating, "The quality of Assam tea has always been distinct and unmatched, but climate change and pest infestations have significantly affected the yield. Rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns are a reality, and their impact on the state's tea plantations is severe."

Secretary, Tea Association of India, Dipanjol Deka explained the critical impact of rising temperatures on tea production.

"The ideal temperature for tea cultivation is around 27 degrees Celsius. Earlier, Assam maintained a favourable climate of 26-27 degrees, but now temperatures often soar to 36 degrees in Guwahati and reach 40-41 degrees in Jorhat and Dibrugarh—regions with extensive tea plantations. This is perilous for tea production. Unlike Kenya, Assam's tea plants are not drought-resistant. When exposed to high temperatures, the plants shed their leaves to survive, compromising their economic viability."

Deka further noted that increasing temperatures also lead to a surge in bacterial growth and pest infestations, forcing planters to rely heavily on pesticides. The overuse of pesticides has severe implications for the environment and public health, impacting the delicate balance of Assam's ecosystem.

The rise in harmful insect infestations has exacerbated the crisis.

Pests attack the tea leaves, draining their juice and affecting the quality of the produce. Farmers have resorted to increased pesticide use, which not only threatens ecological health but also raises concerns about the safety of the tea produced.

Bezbaruah warned, "The frequent pest attacks and excessive pesticide use compromise the quality of Assam's tea. The government must act promptly to develop sustainable solutions that safeguard both the industry and the livelihoods of those dependent on it."

With the state government yet to announce specific measures to address these growing challenges, the future of Assam's tea industry remains uncertain. Experts stress on the need for research-driven strategies, including drought-resistant tea varieties, sustainable agricultural practices, and climate-resilient infrastructure, to mitigate the crisis.